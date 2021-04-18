Advertisement

Mostly sunny and mild Sunday, then becoming cloudy and rainy in the evening

Mostly sunny giving way to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with early evening rain beginning out west
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A mostly sunny Sunday morning is in store for the Upper Peninsula, but clouds increase from west-to-east into afternoon ahead of an approaching Canadian Prairies frontal system. Chance of rain begins in the Western U.P. in the early evening hours and spreading eastward overnight.

The frontal system is the leading edge of a cold airmass that will keep temperatures below the seasonal in the U.P. during the first half of the week. Rain will transition to mainly widespread snow on Monday. Snow shower chances continue for the NW wind belts Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure then builds over the region during the second half of the week, with temperatures trending at or above the seasonal norm.

The next chance for rain and possible snow is expected Saturday with the arrival of another Canadian Prairies frontal system.

Sunday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with a chance of rain beginning out west in the early evening and spreading eastward overnight; mild and breezy with south winds gusting over 15 mph

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; transition to snow beginning west in the morning, then eastward towards the afternoon; colder and blustery with NW winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

>Highs: 50

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 40s

