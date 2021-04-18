Michigan Tech holds 2nd annual Waste Reduction Drive

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Michigan Tech University students gathered recyclables from the community.

Students from the Sustainability Demonstration House and other volunteers held its 2nd annual Waste Reduction Drive.

People drove to the Student Development Center to give away used items that cannot be recycled curbside, such as egg cartons, plastic film, plastic bags, and dental products.

Those items would then be organized and taken to separate locations around the Keweenaw area at a later date to be properly reused and recycled.

“It makes me so happy that we live in a community of sustainability-minded individuals and families who want to put in the extra effort to keep their waste out of the landfill,” said graduate student and event organizer Rose Turner.

Donations were also made to help cover shipping costs of bottlecaps in order for them to be reduced properly in New York.

The Sustainability Demonstration House hopes to hold the Waste Reduction Drive next year. The students also plan to have collection bins around campus and the Houghton area to allow people to drop off any other recyclable products.

