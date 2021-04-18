Former MSU Spartan and Chiefs great Arbanas dies at 82

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former MSU Spartan and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas has died.

Arbanas was a key member of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ’70s.

The Jackson County Democratic Party, for which Arbanas was a major player for more than four decades, announced his death at the age of 82 in a brief statement. No cause was given.

Arbanas scored five touchdowns for the Spartans in 27 games.

A member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, Arbanas was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature.

