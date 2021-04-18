Advertisement

Former MSU Spartan and Chiefs great Arbanas dies at 82

After his playing career, Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature
Former Michigan State Tight End Fred Arbanas died Sunday.
Former Michigan State Tight End Fred Arbanas died Sunday.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former MSU Spartan and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Fred Arbanas has died.

Arbanas was a key member of the Chiefs’ first two Super Bowl teams in the 1960s’ and ’70s.

The Jackson County Democratic Party, for which Arbanas was a major player for more than four decades, announced his death at the age of 82 in a brief statement. No cause was given.

Arbanas scored five touchdowns for the Spartans in 27 games.

A member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame, Arbanas was a six-time all-AFL selection and was picked to the All-Time AFL Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Arbanas served more than 40 years in the Jackson County Legislature.

