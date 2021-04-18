Finlandia Baseball is getting closer but can’t get over the top

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Eastyn Culp and sophomore Brandon Hale showed SISU from the mound as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-19, 0-12 WIAC) lost 3-0 and 5-3 to UW-Eau Claire (4-14, 4-8 WIAC), Saturday afternoon at Carson Park.

Game 1

Finlandia got a triple from freshman Jacob Mead in the first inning and a double from Culp in the second inning. UW-Eau Claire managed to keep the Lions off the board.

In the fourth inning, with two outs, Culp walked and freshman Joe Galindo singled. They each moved a base on a wild pitch. The BluGolds got the third out to end the threat.

UWEC scored twice in the fifth and got a run in the seventh. FinnU threatened in the eighth inning, once again with two outs. Mead walked and senior Nik Geiser singled before a flyout ended the inning.

For Finlandia, Galindo had two hits with a double. Hale (0-4) gave up eight hits, three runs, walked one and struck out two in 6.7 innings.

For UW-Eau Claire, Charley Griffin (1-2) gave up four hits, walked one and struck out 11 in seven innings. Kendal Lecker picked up his first save giving up two hits, one walk and striking out two in two innings.

Game 2

In the second inning, junior Christian Frederick was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, a fielder’s choice and walk loaded the bases. Freshman Marc Robles drew a walk to score Frederick.

UW-Eau Claire scored a run in the third and two in the sixth to make it 3-1 heading into the eighth inning. Senior Sawyer Murrell was hit by a pitch and singles from Robles and Mead loaded the bases with one out.

Freshman Brayden Blain hit a grounder that was mishandled allowing Murrell to score and keep the bases loaded. Galindo was hit by a pitch that scored Robles to tie the game.

The BluGolds would score twice in the bottom of the inning to take the lead back. In the ninth inning, with one out, Murrell and sophomore Ian Martinez singled. UWEC got two fly balls to end the game.

For Finlandia, sophomore Tyler Hale (0-6) gave up four hits, two runs and struck out two in two innings. Culp gave up six hits, three runs, walked one and struck out six in six innings.

For UW-Eau Claire, Lecker (1-0) gave up two hits, one run which was unearned and struck out one in one inning of work. David Janssen gave up two hits with a strikeout in the ninth for the save.

Finlandia stays on the road, Friday, Apr. 23 taking on UW-Oshkosh. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.