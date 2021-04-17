TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Spring Craft Show returned Friday night in Escanaba. It’s the first TV6 Craft Show we’ve been able to hold since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

The scaled-down show has 50 vendors inside the Ruth Butler Building at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. Hand-crafted wood products, clothing, food and other locally made items are just some of the things you’ll find at the show. Vendors say they’re excited to be back to having in-person shows.

“It’s absolutely amazing, last year was very odd for everyone on so many different levels and as far as getting out and being able to meet with customers and being hands-on, it was hard, our business did slow down but at the same time there were parts of it that did pick up,” said Andrea Pepin, Co-owner of Tailgate Garage.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and again on Sunday from 11-4. Tickets are $2 at the door and children under 12 are free. Masks are required at all times during the show.

