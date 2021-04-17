Spring down the tension for National Stress Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We might not even know it in our fidgety fingers and constant tapping -- it’s simply our response to stress.

It’s been quite the year, and if it feels too much to overcome, then National Stress Awareness Month takes on even more importance this year towards your well-being.

“Having the wisdom to detach and say you know, ‘I don’t need to be in a place of worry or fear, I can do this instead’ and realizing that we do have power over it, that’s the most important thing I think to realize,” said Valerie Olson, Wellness Centre of Marquette Owner.

Olson’s health center utilizes stress management as one of its methods to improve people’s health -- addressing what affects the body, mind and soul in a positive way.

“We start with the body. We can get out and get fresh air, exercise, get good rest. If we nourish the body with nutrients that are not in our food any longer -- inadequate amounts like Vitamin D3, Vitamin C -- those things help boost the immune system,” she said.

And for the mind, Olson explained to overcome the weight of mental stress by changing those habits that allowed it to build.

“We can acknowledge that we have absolute control over the thoughts that stay in our mind. They’re really powerful. And I really caution my clients to not let the mind go to a place of fear because all it does is suppress your immune system,” said the wellness center owner.

So Olson encourages those filled with stress to go to a place of inspiration, whether it be a springtime walk out on the Upper Peninsula trails or even just time at home listening to comforting music or watching an inspiring movie.

It’s not just soothing to the mind, but also to the soul.

“It’s a powerful immune stimulant just being in a place that we love,” Olson said.

In empowering yourself to manage life stresses, the Wellness Centre of Marquette provides online resources such as wellness guidelines, supplemental nutrition support and a listing of services HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.