Finlandia Softball takes two from Marantha Baptist

WATERTOWN, Wisc. (WLUC) - Junior Rheanna Bain had six hits as the Finlandia University softball team (8-6) swept Maranatha Baptist (3-9) 15-3 and 15-0, Friday night at Brandt Quirk Park.

Game 1

In the first inning, Finlandia used two walks, six hits and two errors to put seven runs up on the board. The Lions were never headed after that.

For Finlandia, junior Melanie Torres had three hits and scored two runs while Bain had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Senior Harlie Caster (4-3) gave up six hits, three runs, walked one and struck out six in five innings.

For Maranatha Baptist, Krysten Lawver and Alexis Sponable had two hits each. Erin Yancey (2-4) gave up 16 hits, 15 runs, 14 earned, walked nine and struck out one in five innings.

Game 2

In the first inning, Caster walked and stole second. Walks to Torres and senior Elijah Marshall loaded the bases. Senior Kyndell Coffman singled to move Marshall to second and score Caster and Torres.

Bain singled to move the runners a base. All the runners moved a base on a sacrifice fly, scoring Marshall. Coffman would score on an error. FinnU scored 10 runs in the second inning to put the game away.

For Finlandia, Coffman had three hits, scored four runs and drove in four runs and Bain had three hits and drove in three runs. Marshall extended her game streaks to nine (hitting) and 13 (reaching base safely). Coffman (4-3) gave up three hits, one run which was unearned and struck out nine in five innings.

For Maranatha Baptist, Liberty Bailey (1-5) gave up 13 hits, 15 runs with seven earned, walked seven and struck out one in five innings.

Finlandia is back at McAfee Field, Sunday, Apr. 18 taking on Northland. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

