Finlandia Baseball drops a pair to UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Thomas Burns put on a strong performance as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-17, 0-10 WIAC) lost 2-0 and 18-8 to UW-Eau Claire (2-14, 2-8 WIAC), Friday afternoon at Carson Park.

Game 1

Finlandia had their chances early with two on in the second and third innings; the Lions were stopped by UW-Eau Claire. The BluGolds drew first blood with a run in the fourth.

In the sixth inning, FinnU had runners at second and third with two outs; a fly out ended the inning. UWEC picked up a run in the eighth inning. In the ninth inning, freshman Harrison Kampf walked and freshman Jacob Godoshian came in to run.

A ground out moved Godoshian to second. Senior Austin Green ripped a single to left field. UW-Eau Claire made a great throw home to get Godoshian for the second out and followed with a fielder’s choice.

For Finlandia, freshman Eastyn Culp and Green had two hits each. Burns (0-4) gave up 10 hits, two runs and struck out four in eight innings.

For UW-Eau Claire, Tom Ginther (1-3) threw a seven-hitter with two walks and nine strikeouts for the complete game win.

Game 2

UW-Eau Claire struck for six runs in the second inning. In the third inning, senior Sawyer Murrell and freshman Brayden Blain reached on an error and a single, respectively. Aggressive running by the two would get them across the plate.

In the fifth inning, Green double to left field and moved to third on a double by freshman Joe Galindo. The BluGolds would mishandled a ground ball allowing Green to score and make it 6-3.

UWEC scored six over the next two innings to attempt to put the game away. In the seventh, FinnU loaded the bases on two walks and a single. The Lions took advantage of a walk, a hit batter and two errors to score five runs to make it 12-8. UW-Eau Claire scored five in the bottom half of the inning to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Blain and Murrell scored two runs each. Sophomore Tyler Hale (0-5) gave up five hits, six runs with five earned and walked one in 1.3 innings.

For UW-Eau Claire, Will Mosinski (1-4) gave up five hits, three runs, none earned, walked three and struck out six in five innings.

Finlandia closes the series against UW-Eau Claire, Saturday, Apr. 17. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.