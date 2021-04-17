Advertisement

Community collects over 100 pounds of trash in Marquette

Community Cleanup in Marquette
Community Cleanup in Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette community members used the bright, sunny Saturday to clean up Marquette.

Over 25 people gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park to pick up trash throughout the city.

Northern Michigan University’s Conservation Crew hosted the initiative.

Over 100 pounds of trash were collected just halfway through the process.

Co-leader Jane Fitkin said the clean up helps prevent trash from going in Lake Superior.

“Things like cigarette butts and other pollutants that go into that water that really effects the water quality and hurts the ecosystems that goes in there,” Fitkin said. “So, preventing that from happening is really just one more way to benefit the ecosystems.”

Fitkin said if you missed Saturday’s event, do not hesitate to go grab a trash bag and clean up the city on your own.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Mugshot for Clifton Terry “CJ” Ward.
Ironwood man arrested on 10 meth-related drug charges
Plane landing at Sawyer
Sawyer International Airport to soon adjust flight schedules
Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday

Latest News

Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday
MTU students collect bags of items that would not be recycled curbside
Michigan Tech holds 2nd annual Waste Reduction Drive
Copper Country Habitat for humanity 1,280 square-foot three bedroom home in South Range
Houghton County woman becomes first-time homeowner in South Range
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station