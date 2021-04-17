Community collects over 100 pounds of trash in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette community members used the bright, sunny Saturday to clean up Marquette.

Over 25 people gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park to pick up trash throughout the city.

Northern Michigan University’s Conservation Crew hosted the initiative.

Over 100 pounds of trash were collected just halfway through the process.

Co-leader Jane Fitkin said the clean up helps prevent trash from going in Lake Superior.

“Things like cigarette butts and other pollutants that go into that water that really effects the water quality and hurts the ecosystems that goes in there,” Fitkin said. “So, preventing that from happening is really just one more way to benefit the ecosystems.”

Fitkin said if you missed Saturday’s event, do not hesitate to go grab a trash bag and clean up the city on your own.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.