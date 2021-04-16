Wildcat Women’s Soccer blanks Purdue Northwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was another shutout for Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer as they blanked Purdue University Northwest 6-0 on Friday in one of their final Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular-season matches.

FIRST ON THE BOARD

Brenna Musser put the Wildcats on the board first in the 16th minute with a heads-up play.

The opposing keeper, in attempting to clear the ball, let the ball bounce too far off her foot which gave Musser the chance to intercept it.

The sophomore forward then kicked the ball which bounced into the net.

DOUBLE IT UP

The next goal for NMU was courtesy of Caitlyn Trombley.

On a Wildcat attack, Isabela Cardoso kicked the ball back to Brooke Pietila. The midfielder then sent it up to Trombley who kicked it over the goalie from the left side of the goal.

NMU went into the half up 2-0.

SECOND HALF STRIKE

It only took the Wildcats 31 seconds of action in the second half to put another goal on the scoreboard.

An NMU throw in found the foot of Andrea Sekloch who immediately dished it out to Caroline Halonen.

Halonen then took a shot from the left side of the goal and snuck it just past the Pride’s keeper for her first goal of the game.

HALONEN STRIKES AGAIN

Halonen was not done after the first goal.

Cardoso ran the ball into the left side of the box for the Wildcats. The forward then passed the ball to Halonen who was centered 10 feet back from the goal.

Halonen earned her second goal of the game with a shot that soared over the PNW goalie into the right side of the net.

CLOSING IT OUT

An own goal from the Pride gave NMU a 5-0 advantage in the 73rd minute.

The final goal of the game came by way of freshman Maggie Kastamo.

To earn her first career goal, Kastamo took a shot from 11 yards out. The ball hit the post and bounced into the goal behind the leaping keeper.

The Wildcats earned their fifth win of the season 6-0.

STAT LEADERS

The offense was a key for NMU as they outshot the Pride 24-4 overall. In the first half, the shot difference was 14-1 in favor of the Wildcats.

NMU also was able to notch eight corner kicks while PNW had zero.

Halonen and Trombley each had a team and match-high four shots. Musser and Sekloch tallied three shots for the Wildcat effort while Pietila was next with two.

Erin Gibson, Kiera Hau, Kastamo, Haley Gruener, and Josie Bos contributed one shot each.

Cardoso had a season-high two assists in the contest and Halonen tied her season-high of two goals.

Shenae Kreps played the first 55:44 of the game in the net for NMU and notched two saves.

Allie Jones also spent time as the Wildcat keeper. In her 34:16 on the field, she collected a save.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats host Parkside tomorrow inside the Superior Dome. The match, the final GLIAC tilt of the regular season for NMU, kicks off at 4 p.m.

