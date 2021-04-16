Advertisement

UP & Moving hosts virtual 5K on Saturday

Time to get off the couch and into the streets. Or stay home if you want...
Get "UP & Moving"!
Get "UP & Moving"!(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Like other graduate students at Michigan Tech, Jamie Phillips became concerned about himself and others staying active during the pandemic.

To help combat this problem, he joined UP & Moving.

“UP & Moving is an initiative that started in the kinesiology integrative physiology department at Michigan Tech,” said Phillips. “It was a class in advanced exercise and agility to encourage people to become physically active during the pandemic.”

But, because of COVID restrictions on gyms in Michigan things weren’t easy for UP & Moving to plan workouts.

“The gym is like a place for grad students especially to meet up and socialize with each other,” said Jessica Bruning, MTU graduate student government member. “Without access to being able to get together in large groups, the connectivity of grad students has been really difficult.”

To get people active again, UP & Moving collaborated with MTU’s Graduate Student Government to put on a virtual 5K.

Anyone can participate from anywhere on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

Something special about this “5K” is that anyone can walk, hike, or run it on their own time. For those who hate running, there will be an alternative workout equivalent on the Zoom.

Aside from the Saturday 5K, UP & Moving does more for fitness lovers.

“We have workouts six days a week, and all we’re trying to do,” said Phillips. “Is encourage people to be physically active and to reach the CDC recommended 150 minutes of weekly physical activity.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday

Latest News

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba
Wellness Centre of Marquette offers guides to overcome the weight of mental stress -- by...
Spring down the tension for National Stress Awareness Month
NMU conservation crew hosting community cleanup on Saturday
NMU conservation crew hosting community cleanup on Saturday
Pine Mountain 500 event to take place this summer
Pine Mountain 500 event to take place this summer