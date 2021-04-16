UP & Moving hosts virtual 5K on Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Like other graduate students at Michigan Tech, Jamie Phillips became concerned about himself and others staying active during the pandemic.

To help combat this problem, he joined UP & Moving.

“UP & Moving is an initiative that started in the kinesiology integrative physiology department at Michigan Tech,” said Phillips. “It was a class in advanced exercise and agility to encourage people to become physically active during the pandemic.”

But, because of COVID restrictions on gyms in Michigan things weren’t easy for UP & Moving to plan workouts.

“The gym is like a place for grad students especially to meet up and socialize with each other,” said Jessica Bruning, MTU graduate student government member. “Without access to being able to get together in large groups, the connectivity of grad students has been really difficult.”

To get people active again, UP & Moving collaborated with MTU’s Graduate Student Government to put on a virtual 5K.

Anyone can participate from anywhere on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

Something special about this “5K” is that anyone can walk, hike, or run it on their own time. For those who hate running, there will be an alternative workout equivalent on the Zoom.

Aside from the Saturday 5K, UP & Moving does more for fitness lovers.

“We have workouts six days a week, and all we’re trying to do,” said Phillips. “Is encourage people to be physically active and to reach the CDC recommended 150 minutes of weekly physical activity.”

