TV6 spring craft show taking place this weekend in Escanaba

Tickets are $2 at the door of the Ruth Butler Building
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the TV6 craft show is taking place this weekend in Escanaba.

Attendance will be capped at 1,000 and heads will be counted as they walk in and out of the door of the Ruth Butler Building.

Although the number of vendors is scaled back from previous years, about 50 crafters will showcase and sell their homemade products and custom designs.

The craft show coordinator says changes had to be made, but it’s important to continue giving creators a platform to share their work.

“...Well mainly just how happy the crafters are to be able to get out and start selling again. It’s been a long year, year and a half for all of us. For a lot of people, this is their livelihood. Spirits are lifting for our crafters,” says Nancy Webster.

The TV6 spring craft show runs tonight from 5 to 9, Saturday from 10 to 6, and again on Sunday from 11 to 4.

Tickets are $2 at the door and children under 12 are free.

Masks are required at all times during the show.

