Sunshine returns for a pleasant stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A few flurries mixed with drizzle will be around during the morning in the north-central/ Otherwise, look for clouds to decrease during the day. This weekend temperatures increase above normal to the 50s by Sunday. We will have generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Then, a front will be a band of light rain early Monday morning followed by a change to wet snow. A cooler stretch will follow for the midweek.

Today: Morning flurries and drizzle. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-40s, low 50s in the south

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s, low 50s south

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Cloudy with morning light rain followed by wet snow through the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

