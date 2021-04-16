Sawyer International Airport to soon adjust flight schedules

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Before the pandemic, Sawyer International Airport’s director of operations, Duane Duray, says boarding was trending upwards of 50,000 enplanements annually with a total combined passenger load a little over 100,000. The airport’s schedule also had five round trips.

Once the coronavirus hit, things went south.

“Our flight schedule was curtailed a little bit during the COVID outbreak due to the decline in passengers,” said Duray.

In less than three weeks, the airport will be going back to its regular schedule.

Delta Airlines will make two trips to and from Detroit, including a new departure at 11:22 a.m. and a new arrival at 10:32 a.m.

Delta will also continue its daily flight to Minneapolis.

As for American Airlines, it will go to and from Chicago twice, which involves a new 5:40 p.m. departure and 3:45 p.m. arrival.

With summer on the way, Duray says he is excited.

“We are anticipating that this is a good sign that our traveling public have the opportunity to travel,” he said.

This year, the airport is currently trending towards 60% of the enplanements pre-pandemic. But, Duray says the adjusted schedules could be a game changer.

“With additional flights, summer approaching, and the American public finally feeling comfortable with the vaccinations going out,” he stated, “I believe that our numbers will rebound relatively quickly.”

Duray also encourages all travelers to fly as safe as possible.

“If you are going to travel,” he said, “know the restrictions and the requirements that you have to abide by, not only for your safety but the travelers next to you.”

Duray says masks are required at all times in the terminal and on all aircraft. The rebalanced schedules take flight on May 5th and May 6th.

For more information on upcoming flight schedules and other travel services, visit https://sawyerairport.com/.

