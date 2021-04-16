Advertisement

Red Wings skate past Chicago, own three-game winning streak

Vrana scores first goal after being traded by Washington
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DEYTROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Vrana and Richard Panik played for the first time since the Red Wings acquired them in a trade Monday with Washington. Vrana put Detroit up 2-1 with a breakaway goal in the second period. Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.

