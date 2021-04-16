Advertisement

Portage Health Foundation to fund volunteer-based first responders

Volunteer first responders have become more important than ever.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteer responders have become increasingly important during the pandemic.

To cater to that need, the Portage Health Foundation is lending a helping hand.

Next week, it’s opening a request for proposals to allot $50,000 in volunteer-based first responder grants.

Applications and letter of inquiry forms will be available on the Portage Health Foundation website early next week.

“One of the things we felt was important is making sure that we start to work with our volunteer departments,” said Kevin Store, executive director for the Portage Health Foundation. “Assess their needs, and try to help them with some monies to address some of the things they have.”

Applications are due on May 21 and the foundation plans to make awards in early June.

