Pleasant Weekend Weather on the Way
But, Cold Weather is Expected for Much of Next Week
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds
Highs: 40s north, 50s south
Sunday: Mostly sunny, some clouds developing in the afternoon
Highs: near 50 into the 50s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Monday: Colder, chance of showers and flurries, especially over northern and eastern portions
Highs: 30s to 40 north, 40s south
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of morning flurries over portions of the north
Highs: 30s to around 40
Colder than average weather is expected to last through the balance of next week. No major precipitation events are anticipated.
