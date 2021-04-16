Advertisement

Pleasant Weekend Weather on the Way

But, Cold Weather is Expected for Much of Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Saturday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 40s north, 50s south

Sunday: Mostly sunny, some clouds developing in the afternoon

Highs: near 50 into the 50s, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes

Monday: Colder, chance of showers and flurries, especially over northern and eastern portions

Highs: 30s to 40 north, 40s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of morning flurries over portions of the north

Highs: 30s to around 40

Colder than average weather is expected to last through the balance of next week.  No major precipitation events are anticipated.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

