Pine Mountain 500 event to return this summer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -An outdoor stair climbing event is back in Iron Mountain this summer. The Pine Mountain 500 will take place Saturday, August 5th.

It is a 500-step, outdoor stair climb event, covering a 44% grade, with a racetrack around the area. This year, participants can get an exclusive tour of the new Pine Mountain ski jump.

“It’s a family-friendly event, that everyone can do, but also super competitive, if you really want to push yourself. Something new this year, the ‘dual-dual’ which was by popular demand, people who want to do the course twice,” said Melissa Wentarmini, the race director.

This one-of-its-kind premier athletic event is presented by seasoned athletes and event coordinators from the Rotary Club of Iron Mountain - Kingsford.

