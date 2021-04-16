Advertisement

Peter White Public Library to host virtual reading with two-time U.S. Poet Laureate

Natasha Trethewey will read from her poetry collections, as well as her bestselling memoir.
By Lily Simmons and Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is hosting a virtual book reading this weekend with two-time U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey.

Trethewey has written several collections of poetry, as well as a bestselling memoir titled Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir. At noon on Saturday, April 17, she will read from her memoir and poetry live on the Peter White Public Library Facebook page.

According to library adult programming coordinator Marty Achatz, the theme of the reading is the role of poetry in shaping public conversations about social issues.

“She’s going to shape all of her readings throughout the poems and her comments around that, because that was a really big initiative of hers as U.S. Poet Laureate—how to use poetry to affect positive social change,” said Achatz.

After the reading, Trethewey will answer questions from the public. Questions should be emailed in advance to machatz@nmu.edu.

The reading is free, but donations are welcome. Donations will go toward the Women’s Center in Marquette. To make a donation or for more details on the reading, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday

Latest News

Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
TV6 Spring Craft Show returns to Escanaba
Wellness Centre of Marquette offers guides to overcome the weight of mental stress -- by...
Spring down the tension for National Stress Awareness Month
NMU conservation crew hosting community cleanup on Saturday
NMU conservation crew hosting community cleanup on Saturday
Pine Mountain 500 event to take place this summer
Pine Mountain 500 event to take place this summer