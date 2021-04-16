Peter White Public Library to host virtual reading with two-time U.S. Poet Laureate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is hosting a virtual book reading this weekend with two-time U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey.

Trethewey has written several collections of poetry, as well as a bestselling memoir titled Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir. At noon on Saturday, April 17, she will read from her memoir and poetry live on the Peter White Public Library Facebook page.

According to library adult programming coordinator Marty Achatz, the theme of the reading is the role of poetry in shaping public conversations about social issues.

“She’s going to shape all of her readings throughout the poems and her comments around that, because that was a really big initiative of hers as U.S. Poet Laureate—how to use poetry to affect positive social change,” said Achatz.

After the reading, Trethewey will answer questions from the public. Questions should be emailed in advance to machatz@nmu.edu.

The reading is free, but donations are welcome. Donations will go toward the Women’s Center in Marquette. To make a donation or for more details on the reading, click here.

