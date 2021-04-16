Advertisement

NMU Conservation Crew to host Community Cleanup in Marquette

The crew will provide supplies to help community members pick up trash around town.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April 17 is the first day of Anderton’s Earth Week at Northern Michigan University. To kick it off, NMU’s Conservation Crew is inviting volunteers to participate in a Community Cleanup.

From 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, the crew will be at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. They will provide supplies for volunteers to pick up trash around Marquette.

Conservation Crew co-leader Jane Fitkin says the cleanup is a simple way the community can make a big impact on the environment.

“We want to gain momentum for conservation work and sustainability work on campus and in the community in general,” said Fitkin. “Earth Week is just a really great time to be able to bring attention to all of that and to get people involved as much as possible.”

A few prizes will be given out for the most trash collected.

The Conservation Crew will be hosting other events throughout Anderton’s Earth Week. For more information, visit the Conservation Crew’s website or Facebook page.

