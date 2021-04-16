NMU-AAUP faculty union members rally to urge administration to unfreeze their pay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, NMU faculty, staff, students, and other union workers rallied across campus to the administration building in response to a decision made on Tuesday, April 6 to hold off on discussing faculty pay.

Dwight Brady, President of NMU American Association of University Professors Faculty Union (NMU-AAUP), said faculty had a pay cut and pay freeze last year. The union is now urging the administration to unfreeze their pay.

“So far, the one and only offer the administration has offered us has been a pay freeze for the next two years,” Brady said.

Faculty will not receive a pay cut, but they also won’t receive a pay increase. Brady said this is a problem.

“It makes it much more difficult to hire and retain quality faculty,” he said. “If you want a quality institution, at some point you do have to keep up with your peers and we’re not doing that right now.”

Pushing the administration to unfreeze their pay before the end of the semester is just as important to Brady. He said it’s time to make a change.

“We’re definitely really serious about this and we need to have some movement here. We’ve been at this for over a month and again no additional movement from the administration. We’re not looking for a fabulous contract, we’re looking for a fair contract.”

NMU President Fritz Erickson responded to the professors in a statement to TV6.

“We look forward to continued fruitful talks on the many topics on the table,” Erickson said. “We will continue to work through issues, including budgets, with both the Board of Trustees and the faculty Union in a timely manner. The current contract goes through June 30, 2021.”

