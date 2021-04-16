Nagelkirk’s expecting another busy season this year

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The first shipment of the year for Nagelkirk’s is in and gardeners and growers are almost ready to start planting. Nagelkirk’s is preparing for a busy gardening season and the store offers customers a wide variety of plants, materials and decorations for gardening.

They also offer consultations and advice for growers. The store staff say last year was their busiest one yet and they expect a similar growing season this year.

“We’re expecting it to be just as busy if not more, the owner just told me this morning that we ordered more of everything, more shrubs, more trees, plants, absolutely everything because we are thinking that last year was such a hit that people are going to just keep wanting more,” said Grace Feliz, Sales Manager for Nagelkirk’s.

The owner also said there is a chance of delays this year for certain products because of the pandemic. They’ll also be continuing hosting outdoor events including weddings this spring and summer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.