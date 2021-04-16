Ironwood man arrested on 10 meth-related drug charges

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man was arrested on Thursday on several drug charges.

According to the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT), On April 15, officers executed a search warrant at a home on South Suffolk Street, near the skate park in Ironwood. During that search, officers arrested 35-year-old Clifton Terry “CJ” Ward.

On April 16, Gogebic County District Attorney Nicholas Jacobs authorized the following charges in the 98th District Court:

3 counts: Delivery of methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

1 count: Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20-year felony

4 counts: Methamphetamine delivery with possession in a park, a 2-year felony

1 count: Maintaining a drug house, a 2-year high-court misdemeanor

1 count: Using methamphetamine, a 1-year misdemeanor

Ward is in the Gogebic County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The GIANT team wants to remind the public to report any activity you find suspicious. The Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team’s toll free number is 1-855-644-4219. They can also be reached by email at giantdrugteam@gmail.com.

