Finlandia improves but still swept in softball doubleheader

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Elijah Marshall kept her streaks alive as the Finlandia University softball team (6-6) lost 11-0 and 6-5 to St. Scholastica (21-3), Thursday afternoon at Kenwood Field.

Game 1

Down 2-0 after the first inning, senior Daniella Gonzales drew a walk. Junior Jaden Matthews doubled to move her to third. St. Scholastica got a strikeout; then scored four runs in the bottom of the second to seal the game.

For Finlandia, Marshall had two hits. Caster (3-3) gave up 11 hits, 11 runs with five earned, walked one and struck out one in four innings.

For St. Scholastica, Haley Rosenthal (10-2) threw a 3-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Game 2

CSS scored in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Matthews walked and Marshall doubled to put two on with one out. A single from Gonzalez and a ground out by senior Kaitlyn Richardson would clear the bases. That put the Lions up 2-1.

The Saints would tie the game in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, FinnU loaded the bases with one out. Matthews crushed a triple down the right field line to make it 5-2. St. Scholastica would score two in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh innings to steal the game.

For Finlandia, Caster, Marshall and junior Melanie Torres had two hits each. Marshall extended her game streaks to seven (hitting) and 11 (reaching base safely). Senior Kyndell Coffman (3-3) gave up 12 hits, six runs, walked two and struck out two in six innings.

For St. Scholastica, Mara Seurer had four hits. Olivia Howe (11-1) gave up nine hits, five runs with two earned, walked one and struck out five in seven innings.

Finlandia stays on the road, Friday, Apr. 16 taking on Maranatha Baptist. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m., CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.