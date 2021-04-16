Dickinson-Iron District Health Department: Coronavirus cases increase in younger age group

DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases climb in Dickinson and Iron Counties and with the new South African variant detected in the area, Daren Deyaert, the Dickinson- Iron District Health Department director says that means the health department has had to pivot its focus group.

“Since the start of April, we’ve had 140 cases so far here in Dickinson and Iron; We’re seeing 46% of that, from the age 30 and below,” he explained.

He says that differs from the beginning of the pandemic, because before, people 60 years and older had the highest positivity rate. He says the reason that number flipped, about 63% of older people are fully vaccinated in the two counties.

Now, the DIDHD is focusing on getting younger people vaccinated, even without the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, that has currently been put on pause by the CDC.

“We just had to shift over; We had to use Moderna, so we were able to offer just a few less in Dickinson County, to cover Iron County.”

One 18-year-old, Kody Hendricks, got his first vaccine Friday; It was even administered by his grandmother.

“I pretty much got it to protect my loved ones and the people around me, and so that I can do stuff in the future,” said Hendricks.

To reach that younger age group, the DIDHD is hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds, next Thursday; There are still appointments available.

“We just encourage people, get the vaccine, they are safe; They need to do their part,” said Deyaert.

Deyaert says over 100 people, ages 16 and 17, are already signed up for that clinic.

