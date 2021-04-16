Calumet farmers prepare for growing season and more

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Out in the country fields of Calumet, Farmer Matt Boersma and his wife are hard at work.

On the agenda now is garden plant starters, as well as the latest addition to the farm: a brand-new greenhouse and 150 egg-laying chickens.

“We qualified for [Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS)] High Tunnel Grant which ended up providing some serious funds to help us put up a 144-by-30-foot greenhouse,” said Boersma.

The greenhouse grows more than plants, too,. The Boersmas also use it to raise the new baby chicks.

“This time of year, since we’re not planting in the ground, we have focus on chickens. Getting them started so we can maximize our egg production,” said Boersma.

The chicks are still small at only four weeks old. However, they will be laying eggs by July which will be sold at the Calumet farmer’s market.

Main St. Calumet’s Executive Director Leah Polzien said getting vendors like the Boersmas into the market is critical for the local economy.

“It brings people to our community, brings people downtown, adds vitality to the community,” said Polzien. “It gives small business owners a chance to test their business out in a local market.”

“It’s economically viable, as well as environmentally sustainable,” said Boersma. “It’s not traveling across the entire United States just to come here when we can go down the road and get it.”

To gain more vendors, Polzien invites farmers to join Main Street Calumet for a free vendor workshop on Saturday, April 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Hopefully, we’ll pick up some more vendors. We’d love to see you out there,” Polzien said.

The Calumet Farmers Market will open back up some time in June, depending on the weather.

