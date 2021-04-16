Advertisement

Brooks II, Wonders finish one-two in Michigan’s Mr. Basketball voting

Courtesy: Detroit Free Press
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Pierre Brooks II of Detroit Douglas High School has been named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball for this past season.

The six-foot-six Brooks led Douglas to the Division Four State Title last Saturday. He averaged 33.1 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Brooks will play his college basketball at Michigan State.

He received 2,889 points in the 5-3-1 system voting with 383 first place votes.

Iron Mountain’s Foster Wonders was a solid second in the balloting with 2,573 points and 339 first place votes.

Wonders will play college basketball at Southern Illinois.

Kobe Bufkin of Grand Rapids Christian (2,143), Julian Roper II of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (1,668) and River Rouge’s Legend Geeter (1,410) rounded out the finalists.

North Dickinson’s Todd Lindeman was an Upper Peninsula finalist in 1991. North Central’s Jason Whitens was a finalist in 2017. Both finished third.

