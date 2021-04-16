Advertisement

Bay College to host hybrid commencement ceremony next Saturday

Graduates were offered the opportunity to participate in an in-person commencement experience walking across the Besse Theater stage in cap and gown.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College will launch the virtual 2021 Hybrid Commencement Ceremony on the College’s website www.baycollege.edu/commencement and social media sites on April 24 at 10:30 a.m. eastern.

The commencement ceremony celebrates the success, hard work, sacrifice, and achievements accomplished by graduating students.

Graduates were offered the opportunity to participate in an in-person commencement experience walking across the Besse Theater stage in cap and gown. A number of guests, speakers, and key elements of the ceremony were also recorded for the virtual event.

Graduates are encouraged to celebrate with family and friends on April 24 while viewing the hybrid commencement ceremony online. Bay College Board of Trustees, faculty and all employees look forward to celebrating with our graduates!

