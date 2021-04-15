UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in downstate Eaton County on Tuesday night.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a Delta Township home that happened at about 11:00 p.m. April 13.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said 3-year-old Anson Zwick and his sister, 5-year-old Vivian Zwick, had both died following the Tuesday shooting. Anson Zwick was originally treated at a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation reveals that their father, 47-year-old Joseph Lechleitner, of Shingleton in Alger County, shot both children before dying by suicide.

Few other details about the incident have been released at this time.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have additional information relating to the incident is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.

