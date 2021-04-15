Third Street Bagel offers $10 combos for downtown Marquette restaurant week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You have until Saturday to get one of Third Street Bagel’s restaurant week combos.

The special deals include a sandwich, fruit and coffee combo, a soup and salad combo, and a sandwich and side combo for $10.

Just like their bagels and cream cheese, Third Street Bagel’s soups and salads are made in-house, from scratch.

The bagel shop might be known for its staple item, but the soup and salad selection are constantly changing to keep things fresh and interesting.

“The soup offerings are always rotated. Basically [the chef] is always changing those up and deciding depending on what kind of ingredients we have in the walk in,” says owner Christal Silta. “And then the deli salads- we always have the Greek salad, we always have the fresh fruit, and then she rotates a couple of other ones.”

Online ordering is available for all orders, including restaurant week combos.

