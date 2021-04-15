Sunshine to Make a Return to Portions of Upper Michigan Friday
And Temperatures Should Begin to Moderate Where the Sun Shines
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Friday: Partly cloudy west and south, cloudy to partly cloudy north and east
Highs: near 40 along Lake Superior, 40s most other locations, but some 50s possible near the Wisconsin line
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 40s northeast, 50s southwest
Sunday: Sunshine with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon
Highs: near 50 through the 50s, coolest near the Great Lakes
Monday: A chance of some showers, possibly mixing with and changing to snow
Highs: 40s
Temperatures are expected to average below to much below average during the bulk of next week, with only light precipitation anticipated.
