M-48 resurfacing project in Chippewa County begins April 26

MDOT is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 16 miles of M-48 from Sand Ridge Road to M-134 in Chippewa County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface...
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 16 miles of M-48 from Sand Ridge Road to M-134 in Chippewa County.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A road resurfacing project begins later this month along a Michigan highway in Chippewa County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.4 million to resurface about 16 miles of M-48 from Sand Ridge Road to M-134 in Chippewa County. Work includes a double-chip seal, crack filling, gravel shoulders, and pavement markings. The project includes a two-year pavement performance warranty.

The project is set to begin Monday, April 26, with an estimated completion of Friday, August 27, 2021. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require daytime single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project. This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

