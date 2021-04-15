‘Living painfully is not living’: Same-day surgery center opens in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest and only ambulatory surgery center in Upper Michigan addresses the need for same-day treatment that allows you to recover comfortably in your home.

The Upper Peninsula Surgery Center in Marquette, owned by Upper Michigan Associates, offers outpatient surgical care for the eyes, bones and joints.

“One of the main benefits of this is that patients are in and out fairly quickly, we’re able to keep surgical costs low,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zachary Leonard.

After gaining full accreditation and Medicare approval this past winter...the center has taken on more than 350 surgical cases.

“And our CRNAs are trained specifically to start doing pain injections so that we are doing some prevention of surgery but actually letting people live to the best of their ability,” said Tammy Luoma, RN and CEN who serves as the center’s clinical administrator.

Quality measures include COVID safety and pain management in your operation – requiring little to no use of narcotics.

“A lot of the (pain) blocks that are able to be done basically kind of takes away all the sensory nerves around the areas that are being operated on. So you can go home and be very comfortable at home and begin your therapy,” explained Dr. Leonard.

And they take ensuring your comfort seriously.

“We take care of people before they come in. I had one lady...I was doing her pre-op visit and she asked me if I would come to the OR (Operating Room) with her. So I stood at the head of the bed for the whole day,” said Luoma.

And by happenstance, this same patient happened to be at the Peninsula Medical Center during Luoma’s interview Wednesday.

“And she toured me around the facility. And I was so impressed. It’s beautiful. She said she designed it on a kitchen table (laughter). It makes you feel home-y and comfortable,” said patient Jane Sims.

The center’s goal: To help put your physical health at ease.

“Living painfully is not living,” said Luoma.

