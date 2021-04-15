L’Anse DDA announces 14th cycle of façade grant program

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of L’Anse Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of it’s 14th façade grant program application period.

First introduced in 2007, the Façade Grant Program of the L’Anse DDA has awarded 64 grants to help improve many retail and commercial properties within the DDA district of L’Anse.

The five grants awarded yearly for up to $2,500 each, are outright grants with no matching funds required.

Past improvements have included remodeling, restoration of historic elements, siding, painting, window replacement and masonry cleaning and repair.

The program application deadline is Friday, July 10, 2021. Applications are available at the Village Office in downtown L’Anse. You may also call 906-524-6116 for more information.

Winners will be announced July 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.