Advertisement

L’Anse DDA announces 14th cycle of façade grant program

First introduced in 2007, the Façade Grant Program of the L’Anse DDA has awarded 64 grants to help improve many retail and commercial properties.
FILE. The famous archway to L'Anse.
FILE. The famous archway to L'Anse.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Village of L’Anse Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the opening of it’s 14th façade grant program application period.

First introduced in 2007, the Façade Grant Program of the L’Anse DDA has awarded 64 grants to help improve many retail and commercial properties within the DDA district of L’Anse.

The five grants awarded yearly for up to $2,500 each, are outright grants with no matching funds required.

Past improvements have included remodeling, restoration of historic elements, siding, painting, window replacement and masonry cleaning and repair.

The program application deadline is Friday, July 10, 2021. Applications are available at the Village Office in downtown L’Anse. You may also call 906-524-6116 for more information. 

Winners will be announced July 15.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide
FILE. Steve Asplund will retire from TV6 & FOX UP in Feb. 2022.
Steve Asplund to retire after more than 42 year distinguished career
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment Extended Benefits program ends April 17

Latest News

Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday
FILE. Sign at Bay College.
Bay College to host hybrid commencement ceremony next Saturday
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
TV6 spring craft show taking place this weekend in Escanaba
LIVE TV6 Spring Craft Show
Associate Head Coach Josh Buettner was elevated to head men's basketball coach at Michigan Tech...
Buettner named MTU men’s basketball head coach