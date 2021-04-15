Advertisement

Golf scramble to benefit child with cancer

Escanaba Country Club is hosting a golf scramble on Sunday, April 25.
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Country Club is hosting a fundraiser for the family of a young girl battling cancer.

When Jeff Rae, the director of golf at the Escanaba Country Club, heard of Kambria’s battle with cancer, he stepped in to help.

“It’s been very overwhelming with how many people I have just said absolutely were involved. I mean, we have a nine-year-old girl here that’s battling for her life,” he said.

Kambria Grenfell was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer. She’s currently living in Wisconsin but her parents are originally from Escanaba.

Rae is hosting a four-person golf scramble on Sunday, April 25th for Kambria’s family.

“So they can concentrate on her and not the financial aspect of their life right now,” said Rae.

After the scramble, Rae is hosting a dinner at the country club separate from the golfing. Anyone is welcome to sing up. Rae says the scramble is filling up quickly.

“When you live in a small community, everyone’s family. Everyone’s willing to help out,” said Rae.

If you would like to make donations, you can bring them to the country club.

“Whether it be just items for raffles or if you wanted to make a financial donation as well for the family,” said Rae.

All checks can be made out to “Kam’s Krew.” Rae says it’s all to make things a little easier for Kambria’s family.

“It’s about life and that’s what is cool about this is that we’ve been together as a community all the time,” said Rae.

To sign up for the scramble or the dinner, call the Escanaba Country Club at (906) 786-4430.

