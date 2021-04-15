Gladstone disc golf tournament and grand opening

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noc Bay Flyers will be celebrating a disc golf course’s grand opening this summer.

The North Bluff Disc Golf Course in Gladstone has been open for two years. On June 12 there will be a ribbon cutting celebrating the course’s grand opening.

It’s a championship level course, it’s designed by a world champion and it’s bringing a lot of people into the area,” said Robin Holmes, president of Noc Bay Flyers.

On June 13, there will be a disc golf tournament with about 60 players from all skill levels.

“There are different divisions so if you’re not that good but you’re familiar with the sport, you can enter but it’s not something I would enter if I just started playing disc golf,” said John Harris, vice president of the Noc Bay Flyers and the tournament director.

If you’re interested in signing up for the tournament click here to learn more.

