Advertisement

Fort Jackson suspends sergeant accused of assaulting Black man in SC neighborhood

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military leaders have decided to suspend the soldier accused of assaulting a man outside of his Richland County, South Carolina home.

Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Pentland has been suspended from his instructor duties on the base while his case is being investigated.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery for shoving a young Black man walking in front of his home in the Summit neighborhood. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

“Soldier conduct on and off duty must be exemplary to retain the trust of our communities and our nation,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “Fort Jackson continues to work with and support Sheriff Lott, our local law enforcement professionals, and community & civil leadership as this case moves forward.”

The confrontation between Pentland and the man was caught on camera and quickly went viral, drawing worldwide attention and bringing protesters to his neighborhood.

Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department moved the Pentland family from their home temporarily because it was vandalized.

Pentland was released from jail on a $2,125 personal recognizance bond. RCSD transferred him to Fort Jackson authorities.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide
FILE. Steve Asplund will retire from TV6 & FOX UP in Feb. 2022.
Steve Asplund to retire after more than 42 year distinguished career
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment Extended Benefits program ends April 17

Latest News

A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
President Joe Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift former President...
Biden signs order to speed refugee admissions, but doesn’t lift refugee cap
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting