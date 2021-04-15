Advertisement

Federal tax filing deadline extended to May 17

Taxpayers advised to not wait until the last minute to hand in their tax returns
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Taxpayers do not have to file their income tax returns for another month.

The State of Michigan and the IRS announced in March the deadline, which would have been today, was pushed to May 17th.

But, today was the day for business owners and those with lots of investments to hand in their estimated tax payments.

The president of U.P. Tax and Accounting, James Heikkinen, says this extension will take pressure off a lot of people.

“Now that we have the extra month,” Heikkinen said, “it will help people just get their things ready and not be blindsided at the last minute with a large tax bill.”

Despite the extension, taxpayers are advised not to wait until the last minute and to send their tax returns in plenty of time before the new deadline.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide
FILE. Steve Asplund will retire from TV6 & FOX UP in Feb. 2022.
Steve Asplund to retire after more than 42 year distinguished career
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment Extended Benefits program ends April 17

Latest News

Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday
FILE. Sign at Bay College.
Bay College to host hybrid commencement ceremony next Saturday
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
TV6 spring craft show taking place this weekend in Escanaba
LIVE TV6 Spring Craft Show
Associate Head Coach Josh Buettner was elevated to head men's basketball coach at Michigan Tech...
Buettner named MTU men’s basketball head coach