Federal tax filing deadline extended to May 17

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Taxpayers do not have to file their income tax returns for another month.

The State of Michigan and the IRS announced in March the deadline, which would have been today, was pushed to May 17th.

But, today was the day for business owners and those with lots of investments to hand in their estimated tax payments.

The president of U.P. Tax and Accounting, James Heikkinen, says this extension will take pressure off a lot of people.

“Now that we have the extra month,” Heikkinen said, “it will help people just get their things ready and not be blindsided at the last minute with a large tax bill.”

Despite the extension, taxpayers are advised not to wait until the last minute and to send their tax returns in plenty of time before the new deadline.

