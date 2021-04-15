Advertisement

DNR’s Eastern UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet in virtual session next week

Updates are scheduled about chronic wasting disease, sandhill cranes, resource damage due to spring off-road vehicle operation and the DNR’s celebration of its centennial.
(Michigan DNR Graphic)
(Michigan DNR Graphic)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference from 6 to 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 22.

This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among agenda items selected by council members, the group is scheduled to receive updates on chronic wasting disease, sandhill cranes, resource damage due to spring off-road vehicle operation and the DNR’s celebration of its centennial.

The public may participate in the session by participating in the virtual format. For meeting instructions and additional details please, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by 3 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 21.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens’ advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find application forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide
FILE. Steve Asplund will retire from TV6 & FOX UP in Feb. 2022.
Steve Asplund to retire after more than 42 year distinguished career
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment Extended Benefits program ends April 17

Latest News

Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died in an F-16 crash in...
Flyover to honor pilot who died in Hiawatha National Forest crash slated for Saturday
FILE. Sign at Bay College.
Bay College to host hybrid commencement ceremony next Saturday
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
TV6 spring craft show taking place this weekend in Escanaba
LIVE TV6 Spring Craft Show
Associate Head Coach Josh Buettner was elevated to head men's basketball coach at Michigan Tech...
Buettner named MTU men’s basketball head coach