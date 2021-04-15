Democratic bill proposes Supreme Court expansion

(Gray News) - The nation’s highest court is in need of a few more justices, some Democratic lawmakers said.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York, and Hank Johnson of Georgia held a joint press conference Thursday on the steps of the Supreme Court to introduce legislation to expand the number of justices.

Who agrees that we should expand the Supreme Court? — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 15, 2021

According to media reports, the lawmakers want the court to expand from nine to 13.

The bill is unlikely to go anywhere in Congress because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she has no plans on bringing it to the floor for a vote.

This comes less than a week after President Joe Biden created a bipartisan commission to study possible changes at the Supreme Court, including term limits and court expansion.

In a Twitter discussion with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who accused the Democrats of wanting to pack the Supreme Court as part of a power grab, Jones explained part of the rationale for the move: “Republicans packed the court when Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland’s seat open nearly a year before an election, then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett days before the next election. Disarming the Court’s radical right-wing majority would correct this injustice.”

