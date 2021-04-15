Advertisement

Democratic bill proposes Supreme Court expansion

By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s highest court is in need of a few more justices, some Democratic lawmakers said.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York, and Hank Johnson of Georgia held a joint press conference Thursday on the steps of the Supreme Court to introduce legislation to expand the number of justices.

According to media reports, the lawmakers want the court to expand from nine to 13.

The bill is unlikely to go anywhere in Congress because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she has no plans on bringing it to the floor for a vote.

This comes less than a week after President Joe Biden created a bipartisan commission to study possible changes at the Supreme Court, including term limits and court expansion.

In a Twitter discussion with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who accused the Democrats of wanting to pack the Supreme Court as part of a power grab, Jones explained part of the rationale for the move: “Republicans packed the court when Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland’s seat open nearly a year before an election, then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett days before the next election. Disarming the Court’s radical right-wing majority would correct this injustice.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County Sheriff Deputies located a deceased male along with two children ages 3 and 5 that...
UP father, 2 children dead in Lower Mich. murder-suicide
FILE. Steve Asplund will retire from TV6 & FOX UP in Feb. 2022.
Steve Asplund to retire after more than 42 year distinguished career
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment Extended Benefits program ends April 17

Latest News

The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Coordination Center of the Russian Government in...
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever
Attorney General Merrick Garland has rescinded a Trump-era memo that curtailed the use of...
AG Garland rescinds Trump-era memo curtailing use of consent decrees