Breezy & cool before seasonal air

Northerly winds become breezy in the wake of yesterday’s slow-moving system. Gusts will trend around 25-30mph throughout the day. A few isolated snow showers could mix with drizzle during the morning. Otherwise, plan on another cool and cloudy day. Then, more seasonal air moves in. The weekend will be drier and milder. Early next week the trend becomes more active with another front moving in with rain/snow mix on Monday.

Today: Breezy with morning light snow/drizzle mix

>Highs: Mid-upper 30s north, upper 30s-low 40s south

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 40s for most, upper 30s -40s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with rain/snow mix moving in during the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.