Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron’s

In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate...
In this March 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves outfielder Hank Aaron swings a bat at home plate during spring training. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.(Source: AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

The change is expected to be finalized by August.

The former Atlanta Braves baseball player died in January at the age of 86.

He set an array of career hitting records while enduring racist threats.

The school had been named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

