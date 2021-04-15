Andrew LaCombe named next TV6 News Director

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette native and TV6 Morning News Anchor Andrew LaCombe has been named the next TV6 News Director, replacing Steve Asplund who will be easing into retirement in February 2022 after more than 42 years at WLUC-TV6.

TV6 Vice President and General Manger Rick Rhoades made the announcement Thursday.

“I cannot think of anyone better to fill the giant shoes of Steve Asplund as News Director than Andrew,” Rhoades said. “The U.P. is home to Andrew, and we are excited for him to take on this new role and lead our news team into the future. He possesses some of the best news instincts I’ve ever seen and his connections to the community make this decision a no-brainer. We are excited to have Andrew lead our news team with his vision in a quickly evolving news industry. Congratulations Andrew!”

Born and raised in Marquette, LaCombe grew up watching TV6. LaCombe’s aunt worked at the station and would bring him to visit and meet the news team. This helped ignite his passion for television news.

As a youth, LaCombe participated in 8-18 Media, a program of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum. This gave him valuable leadership and journalism experience. LaCombe is still active with the Children’s Museum as vice president of its board of trustees.

He graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, with a Bachelor of Music degree in cello performance and a minor in government. While in college, LaCombe interned at NBC 26 in Green Bay.

LaCombe was a reporter and producer for the TV6 Morning News from May 2012 until Aug. 2013. He then became a political and investigative reporter at FOX 11 News in Green Bay. At FOX 11, LaCombe covered Wisconsin politics and elections. In the 2016 election cycle, he interviewed Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Tim Kaine and Bernie Sanders.

LaCombe rejoined the TV6 team in January 2017 as a co-anchor for the TV6 Morning News. He was named the Assistant News Director in April 2018. At TV6, highlights have included covering Al Roker’s visit to NMU, including being surprised by Roker on live TV, and spending a week with the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, which included landing on an aircraft carrier. LaCombe has won multiple awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

LaCombe decided to return to Upper Michigan in 2017 for many reasons, including opportunities with music, the community and snow! He is the president of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra board and teaches music lessons. LaCombe is finishing his second year as a campaign co-chair for the United Way of Marquette County. He also serves on the Salvation Army of Marquette County advisory board.

In his spare time, LaCombe enjoys downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, running, biking, swimming, and golfing. He is a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and remains active as part of the staff at the Iron County Youth Camp.

With LaCombe giving up the TV6 Morning News Anchor seat to take the position of News Director, the retirement of veteran Anchor Greg Trick on May 7 and the eventual retirement in February 2022 of Steve Asplund, viewers will see some changes in the anchor chairs at TV6 in the coming months, but LaCombe is up for the challenge.

“In the last year, we’ve seen that local news remains a vital part of a community,” LaCombe said. “It’s an honor and privilege to have the responsibility of informing the people of Upper Michigan on many platforms. I have had the opportunity to learn from some incredible people at TV6, and I am so excited to take on this new role and continue to work with Steve Asplund as he transitions to retirement. I love what I get to do each day at TV6. It will be a big change to not be on-air regularly, but I will continue to contribute to our daily reporting.”

“We have some big roles to fill in our news team in the coming months, but I am very encouraged by our current team members,” he continued. “My goals are to maintain the reputation of TV6 News and to reach new audiences on-air and online with accurate, fair and in-depth reporting.”

Andrew LaCombe will transition to his behind the scenes role as TV6 News Director after co-anchoring his final TV6 Morning News program on Monday, April 26, 2021.

