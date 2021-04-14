Advertisement

Police: Man attacked Asian woman, believing she was white, over anti-Asian hate crimes

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man faces a hate crime charge after allegedly kidnapping an Asian woman, believing she was white, with the intent to sexually assault her. Detectives say he sought retaliation for anti-Asian hate crimes.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, was arrested Thursday night at his home. He later posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.

Rhee is accused of attacking an Asian woman Thursday afternoon as she sat in her car near her Irvine, California, apartment community. Officials say he had a gun, threatened the woman’s life and tried to sexually assault her.

Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000...
Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, faces a hate crime charge. After his arrest, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail.(Source: City of Irvine Police, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Police say after the woman yelled to a nearby maintenance worker that Rhee had a gun, he fled the scene. A license plate reader captured his information as he drove away, according to police.

A search of Rhee’s home turned up the vehicle linking him to the assault and a BB gun similar to the weapon described by the woman, police say.

Detectives believe Rhee, who is Korean, targeted the woman because he thought she was white, and the crime was motivated by his desire to seek retaliation for the rise in hate crimes targeting the Asian community.

When Rhee was arrested, his bail was set at $1,000,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show 31-year-old Nicholas Reid Suardini. His body was found on May 26, 2021.
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office find missing man in woods
Robin Baird during her arraignment on Wednesday.
Ishpeming landlord facing assault charge after altercation with Cognition Brewery employee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tina Marinelli, 59, of Iron Mountain, matched the five white balls – 40-53-60-68-69 – in the...
Iron Mountain woman wins $1M Powerball prize
Car vs. Semi crash on M553 in Marquette County
Man injured in car versus semi crash on M-553 in Marquette County

Latest News

A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at California rail yard
MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
MSP Gladstone Post receives Outstanding Traffic Safety Award
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosts endurance run
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Marquette Rotary Club holds 28th annual golf fundraiser
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California
Surveillance video of gunman during Wednesday's mass shooting in California