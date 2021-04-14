Advertisement

Mild winter means early spring opening for the Noquemanon Trail Network

Executive Director Lori Hauswirth said the mild winter allowed maintenance crews and volunteers to get an early start tending to the trail network which spans from Big Bay to Munising.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The birds are singing and nature is blossoming to a new season for the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).

While events have been down since Spring 2020, Executive Director Lori Hauswirth said trail-usage has been on the upside.

Yoopers taking advantage of the NTN, spanning more than 80 miles of trail -- from Big Bay to Munising.

“We’re just coming off of somewhat of a mild winter of grooming the trails, which means dirt trails are open early this year. Most of the trails prepped for the season, we’ve had volunteers out clearing, and trails are generally ready to go -- even the snow (Wednesday) is saying otherwise,” Hauswirth said.

Call it mud season, call it rain season, call it slosh season -- the preparations at the trails have always been an all-season approach.

“From cutting down trees to clearing leaves. We’ve got some good sand mix on our trails which means they drain quite well,” explained Hauswirth.

And the bulk of the effort, comes from volunteers.

The network invites you to join them, to give back to the trail.

“Many people don’t know that these trails aren’t supported by local government funding. Our group as well as other trails across the U.P. really rely on the support of members, donations, fundraisers and things like that to make sure the trails are here for all,” said Hauswirth.

Learn more about supporting the Noquemanon Trail Network here.

To support the Range Area Mountain Bike Association (RAMBA) covering mountain bike trails in Marquette County, click here.

To help locate your local trail network, U.P. Mountain Biking provides a directory linking to Upper Peninsula trail organizations and systems here.

