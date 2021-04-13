Wisconsin DNR seeks public comment on fall 2021 wolf season, future wolf management

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) announced late Monday it is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin.

The WDNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.

The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will available on the Wisconsin DNR Wolf management plan webpage.

As part of the management plan revision process, the WDNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee (WMPC). Ahead of the summer WMPC meetings, the DNR encourages the public to provide input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin.

Following the public comment period on wolf management’s future in Wisconsin, the WMPC will provide input to the WDNR for developing an updated wolf management plan. The committee will comprise stakeholder groups, including hunting/trapping organizations, wolf advocacy/education organizations and agricultural/ranching organizations.

The WDNR also reserves additional seats on the WMPC for invited tribal and governmental agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and WDNR technical staff support.

The WDNR will write an initial draft of the wolf plan, guided by science and input from the WMPC and the public. The draft plan will be made available for public review and comment. The Wisconsin DNR will then submit a final draft to the Natural Resources Board (NRB) for approval in mid-2022.

The WDNR is also simultaneously working to prepare for a fall 2021 wolf harvest season through a transparent and science-based process. The Wisconsin DNR has convened a 2021 Wolf Harvest Advisory Committee to provide input on the fall season’s management objectives and harvest quota.

The committee will consider the current management plan, state statute and the February 2021 season report in providing input to the department.

Throughout the process, the WDNR will also coordinate with tribal partners and seek further public input on harvest objectives.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR’s website for more information on the wolf management plan and the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season.

Wolf Management Planning Committee Timeline

Wisconsin DNR Wolf Management Planning Committee Timeline. (Wisconsin DNR)

2021 Wolf Harvest Season Planning Timeline

Wisconsin DNR 2021 Wolf Harvest Season Planning Timeline. (Wisconsin DNR)

