U.P. Pink Power Walk coming April 24

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual U.P. Pink Power Walk is coming later this month. The 17-mile-walk helps U.P. Pink Power raise money for “paying it forward” to help those fighting the fight whether it be disease, tragedies or illness of any kind.

This year the route is flipped and will take walkers from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Pledges collected by participants can earn them rewards including a jacket, hat and more. Members of the U.P. Pink Power Committee say by participating, you are helping to pay it forward.

“We might be a committee of five but we are a force of thousands, we could not do what we do without all the support from the community, so when the community comes together and raises pledges and helps us, that makes them part of us as well,” said Dawn Lambert from U.P. Pink Power.

The walk is set for April 24 at 10 a.m. You can pre-register the day prior at either the Knotty Pine or the Up North Lodge from 5-7 p.m.

