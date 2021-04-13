Slow moving system to bring snow soon

A weakening area of low pressure at the surface hovers to our north and a mid-level low-track southeast. This setup will bring cooler air to the U.P. with moisture, which will support snow showers for parts of the midweek. An uptick in rain showers occurs this afternoon followed by a slow transition to snow showers this evening from west to east. Wet snow will continue through the morning and again tomorrow night into Thursday.

Today: Cloudy with afternoon light rain showers. Then, snow showers across the west

>Highs: Around 40° west, the 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Morning snow showers. Then, a few rain showers during the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s

Thursday: Cloudy with mix snow showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy afternoon rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

