NMU pauses J&J coronavirus vaccine clinic for students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has paused its Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for students Tuesday and Wednesday, as recommended by the CDC and FDA.

In a joint statement Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating potentially dangerous blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

About 500 students were scheduled to get the single dose J&J vaccine either Tuesday or Wednesday. Students who had appointments for the clinics and still wish to begin the vaccination process with the Moderna two-shot vaccine can do so through the Marquette County Health Department on Wednesday by signing up here.

The MCHD clinic is being held on at the Northern Center on NMU’s campus. Students who register for the MCHD’s Wednesday clinic will be notified as quickly as possible, and no later than the end of the business day Tuesday for registrations made before 4:00 p.m., as to their Wednesday appointment time. According to the MCHD, it is possible for students to get a first shot in Marquette and the second shot in their hometowns as long as it’s the same type of vaccine.

