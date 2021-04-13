Advertisement

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. to acquire mBank

The merger is expected to be finalized this fall.
(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Nicolet Bank of Wisconsin has acquired Mackinac Financial Corporation, known as mBank.

The president and CEO of Nicolet Bankshares, Bob Atwell, says “Nicolet always takes the long view when it comes to acquisitions. This deal with Mackinac represents a unique and sizeable opportunity to expand Nicolet’s franchise across a greater Northern footprint, while at the same time, being highly accretive to long-term shareholder value. It also opens up the possibility for future expansion into the state of Michigan, if and when the opportunity arises.”

MBank is headquartered in Manistique and has 28 branches, ten of those are in the Upper Peninsula.

Paul Tobias, Chairman and CEO of mBank said, “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce our merger into the Nicolet family. We have found a strategic partner that is a true community bank with deep commitments to the markets we serve. The market cultures of our respective organizations mesh well, and the greater lending access will strengthen our value to current and prospective customers. This deal represents a fair transaction that unlocks shareholder value for us both.”

The merger is expected to be finalized this fall.

